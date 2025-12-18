9-1-1 season 9, Nashville spin-off crossover coming

We do not exactly think it is some jaw-dropping surprise that a 9-1-1 crossover event is happening with the Nashville spin-off. Even still, isn’t it nice that it is official?

According to a report coming in now from TV Insider, both Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman are poised to bring Buck and Eddie onto the spin-off at some point in the new year. The two shows will be back in January following a long hiatus, but there is no exact intel regarding the crossover story as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

It makes all the sense in the world why ABC would want this, really to the point that it was obvious we were going to get this from the moment the two shows were put on Thursday night together. This is an incentive to convince viewers to check out both shows, and it also allows for a little bit of world-building.

If there is a big challenge here creatively, it is just coming up with reasons why Buck and Eddie would work with first responders in a city in a different part of the country. Then again, we have seen crossovers work before with the main show and Lone Star, and all of this is without even mentioning the whole journey to space storyline we saw on the main series earlier this year. They can always find ways to make this work, and we really just have to hope the end result is entertaining.

In the meantime, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there are some more details coming up for everything that is coming in the new year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the future of 9-1-1

What do you most want to see moving into the 9-1-1 crossover with 9-1-1: Nashville?

Do you think there could be several of them in the years to come? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







