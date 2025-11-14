9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 return date: Is Hen in grave danger?

If you are excited to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 over at ABC, it is easy to say that we are right there with you! Of course, the ABC series has once again decided to end with the most dramatic cliffhanger possible to get us nervous about the next chapter of the show.

Before we get to that, though, we should begin here with the bad news that unfortunately, you will be waiting a while to see episode 7 arrive. The silver lining? It is going to be back on Thursday, January 8, which is technically so much faster than we are used to seeing the show. It often goes off the air until March but at the same time, this is also an earlier hiatus than we are used to seeing for it at the same time.

Now, let’s just go back for a moment and talk about what is actually going to be coming — or, to be specific, the danger coming Hen’s way. Despite the fact that they nearly showed this character being killed off earlier this season in space, they clearly want you to be worried all over again. How else can you really describe what we’re seeing at this point?

Given that Aisha Hinds has been a part of the cast for a long time here, we more than understand anyone out there who is overly concerned about her character’s long-term future. However, we still have a really hard time thinking that another beloved member of the 118 is going to be taken out so soon after Bobby. That was the move that really sent shockwaves through the firehouse and in the event that we ever do see Hen leave, our personal hope is that it happens in a way where we get more of a proper curtain call for her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

