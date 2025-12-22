House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: A winter reveal?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about House of the Dragon season 3 between now and the end of the winter? Filming has been done for the HBO epic for a little while, and we’re certainly aware that the next part of the story is going to be epic. Just remember that it will begin with the Battle of the Gullet, and there are so many other revelations that could spark as a result of that.

As we do move into the next few months, we recognize that the network has some big stuff coming courtesy of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Will they keep momentum going and announce something big here, as well?

For now, what we can say on this subject is quite simple: It is possible that a season 3 premiere date is announced around the time that Seven Kingdoms wraps. If that happens, we tend to think that we’d be getting a June premiere for this Game of Thrones prequel. However, we wouldn’t count on a reveal this winter as a guarantee at all. HBO may use Seven Kingdoms instead to further promote Euphoria, their next big-budget series that will be premiering during the spring. House of the Dragon can wait a little while.

Even if we do not get an exact season 3 premiere date, we will say that there’s a chance of at least a few assorted reveals coming in at some point. Think along the lines of either new photos or additional footage. There is an incentive to at least get the promotional engine going here in a relatively quick fashion, especially since they may need to reassure some fans after a polarizing end to season 2.

