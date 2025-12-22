Silo season 3 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

With us now officially into winter, it does feel like proper time to check in further regarding Silo season 3. This is one of the most-anticipated shows that Apple TV has and in all honesty, it is strange we have heard so little thus far.

After all, consider the fact that filming for the Rebecca Ferguson series’ latest chapter finished off many months ago and while there may be some post-production being done, we do tend to think that this is nearing the end at this point. Apple has said nothing about the show’s exact future as of yet (save for that a season 4 is also coming), but is that about to change?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

While with streaming services it can be hard to throw out exact predictions, here is what we will say with a certain measure of confidence: There is at least a chance that a season 3 premiere date will be revealed this winter. As for whether or not it airs before spring, that’s a totally different story. When you think about how far in advance Apple is announcing launch dates for their shows these days, March or April is the earliest we would say to expect the next chapter … and it could be even later than that.

As for what the story will look like…

The conclusion of Silo season 2 does serve as a great clue for what is to come. While there will be more action in the present for Juliette and the other main characters, you are going to be spending some time back in the past, closely examining the origins of how this project first came to be. It is fairly easy to make assumptions on that based on the state of the outside world, but are there still ways to surprise us? We like to think so.

Related – See even more discussion regarding Silo season 4 right now

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







