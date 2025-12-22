Is FBI new tonight on CBS, December 22, 2025?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that last week, we were actually treated to a double-dose of stories from that world. What is ahead now?

Well, let’s just start off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but the same can be said for the next several weeks, as well! The plan here is for the network to bring the franchise back in late February, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. This marks them clearly stating that they do not want to compete against some of NBC’s sports coverage, which makes sense for a multitude of reasons. After all, why would they really want to hurt their own live ratings?

It is unfortunate that it will, more than likely, take a long time for more details to come out on what the net version of the story looks like. A synopsis for season 8 episode 11 will likely be revealed in late January or early February, and here is your reminder now that this is a procedural. Sure, there could be some remnants from the big Jubal story in episode 10 the remainder of the season, but we do not think there is going to be some extreme pressure to rush into sharing them. The producers here can take their time.

One more thing to note

When you do get a chance to see FBI back on the air, it is going to have some company in the form of the CIA spin-off starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss. Is there a chance that there could be crossovers between the two? It is at least possible, but we will not sit here and say with confidence that it is altogether guaranteed.

What do you want to see on FBI when it does return to CBS?

