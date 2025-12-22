Landman season 2 episode 7 promo: A dangerous gamble

When Landman season 2 episode 7 arrives on Paramount+ this coming weekend, there are a few questions worth asking. Take, for example, whether Tommy Norris is too distracted to really do his best job helping the company.

After all, a good chunk of the season so far has been spent with him trying to reconcile his past with his father; beyond that, you of course have all the typical drama going on with Angela and Ainsley. At the same time, Cami is weighing whether to really trust him, Gallino is operating with a specific plan in mind, and now Rebecca seems to be gauging a risk that could cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new Landman promo and how it sheds some light on all of these different stories. Rebecca having a personal relationship with Charlie does cloud to some extent what is happening with the company, and it’s hard for it not to. Could this be why Tommy checks in on her at the end of the preview? That’s possible.

In another part of the preview, TL questions Tommy as to why he rushes to get home so much of the time, and that the problems that are there will be there no matter when he turns up. Is this really the best advice? A part of where this story could be going is reminding us that even though you are older, it does not mean you have a solution to every single problem. Tommy has to weigh out what parts of his dad he wants to listen to, but also to trust his own instinct. He is going to need that if he wants to keep the company together through the rest of the season.

Related – Get some more information now entering this Landman episode

What are you the most eager to see moving into Landman season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







