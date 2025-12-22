Pluribus season 1 episode 9: Star on ‘jaw-dropping’ finale

In a little more than 24 hours you are going to see Pluribus season 1 episode 9 arrive on Apple TV — and of course, it is going to be huge. This is the finale that we’ve all been waiting for, and there are an array of different loose ends that will be tied up. There are of course questions as to how some of that will happen, but honestly, seeing that play out will be a part of the fun!

Also, remember that the Vince Gilligan drama has already been renewed for a season 2 — by virtue of that, we imagine that there’s going to be less pressure regarding the future. We can just enjoy the story as it is and there is, quite honestly, something exciting that comes with cliffhanger speculation, as well.

Speaking to GQ, star Karolina Wydra (who plays Zosia) indicated that the finale for her goes far beyond what she could have expected:

Unexpected, thrilling, and jaw-dropping. We didn’t get the scripts until each episode, and it was so exciting not to know what’s coming, and then you get the script and go, Holy s–t. Okay, this is happening. When I got episode 4, “I went, s–t, is Vince killing me off? Is this it?” And my husband said, “Dude, c’mon, they would tell you.” And so when I got episode 9, I was taken aback by the end. And I’m glad that Vince didn’t show me these episodes, because, knowing the end, I wonder if it would have colored some of my performance.

With that in mind, we do tend to think the finale will contain some big moments for Zosia and potentially Carol at the same time. We know that the two grew closer in episode 8, but is the relationship fool’s good when there are so many questions about intent? We also know that there is a major change coming, as well, in Manousos, who has traveled from Paraguay in order to meet Rhea Seehorn’s character. He clearly sees something in her goals, but are the two going to be aligned at all in how to achieve them? This is what we’re left to wonder right now.

