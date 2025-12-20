Pluribus season 1 episode 9 (finale) preview: Holiday cheer

The season 1 finale of Pluribus is coming to Apple TV on Christmas Eve, and let’s just say we have a brand-new way to celebrate right now!

After all, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo courtesy of the streaming service that features Rhea Seehorn’s character of Carol being visited by a group of carolers. What is interesting about this is that it is unclear if this is actually something from the finale (we have yet to see no evidence that the holidays are approaching in this world), or if this is just something specifically created to get people talking ahead of the earlier-than-expected air date.

What we can say at present entering this episode is actually quite simple: Carol may be facing some of the bigger decisions of her entire time following the advent of the Joined. It is clear that she is growing closer to Zosia but at the same time, can she really trust her? She wants to “cure” the world of happiness but in doing so, could this person go away? We also do wonder if some of Carol’s efforts are getting through to her at all, which has been made all the more complicated by how Zosia has said “I love you” and initiated a kiss.

Oh, and did we mention that Manousos will be at her doorstep seemingly before too long?

The good thing about where we are entering the Pluribus finale is simply that the folks at Apple have almost no pressure to tie together these loose ends. The show already has a season 2 renewal, and it was probably quite a boon for creator Vince Gilligan to know this super-far in advance and not have it be something that he has to worry about.

