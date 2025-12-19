Pluribus season 1 episode 9 (finale) will have early release

Heading into next week, we’ll admit that we expected that Pluribus season 1 episode 9 would have a slightly earlier release. After all, the “original” date for the Rhea Seehorn drama was December 26, but would Apple TV really want to launch their all-important finale right after Christmas? That didn’t make a lot of sense.

Well, here is what we can tell you now — the finale, which is titled “La Chica o El Mundo,” is going to be available for streaming on Christmas Eve. That means that you can wake up that morning, watch the show, and then get about your traditions and festivities. Some may opt to watch it late the night before. Either way, this is a smart move for Apple to ensure that their biggest show these days does not get lost in the shuffle. It has already been renewed for a season 2, so you want to keep that positive momentum going for as long as possible.

If you have not seen the official description for the finale yet, you can check that out below:

Season finale. Manousos arrives in Albuquerque and complications ensue. Carol visits the last best place on Earth.

This is a series that has been slowly building towards Manousos’ arrival in Albuquerque for a long time now, so we can’t say that we’re going to be shocked that it is happening. However, are we really going to be seeing him and Carol working together in lockstep? One thing that we’ve seen from him already is that he’s a person who will stop at nothing to ensure he avoids the Joined. However, at the same time, she has grown closer to Zosia. She still wants to save the world from happiness, but are there some parts of this goal that are now compromised? It is at least something to wonder about.

