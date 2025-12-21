Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, December 21, 2025?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? We would not blame anyone for wanting more of the Justin Hartley series, and as soon as humanly possible. Just think about that Keaton cliffhanger that you saw last week!

So what can we say about it here? Well, this is where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news, as you are going to be waiting a while to see what’s next. There is no episode of the Justin Hartley series tonight and instead, you will be waiting a LONG time to get any sort of closure here.

So exactly how long are we talking about here? Think along the lines of March 1. There are a number of reasons for the long wait here, but most are tied to sporting events — the NFL Playoffs will dominate most of January and then come the following month, you have the Winter Olympics. This is competition that CBS wants nothing to do with, especially when you consider that this is one of the most successful series that they have. Why would they want to throw one of their most-popular series up against any of that? The simplest answer here is that they wouldn’t.

What will be coming up next?

Well, we imagine that Tracker season 3 episode 10 will begin by resolving the big Keaton situation, but then also show how Colter is going to react to it on the other side. In general, though, there are likely not going to be any fundamental changes to how the show works, with there being a combination of procedural storytelling and long-term arcs week in and week out. There is no real reason for anyone to change things up when a season 4 renewal at this point feels inevitable.

