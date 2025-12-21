Pluribus season 1 episode 8: About that Carol, Zosia kiss…

We know that there are an array of different subjects worth talking about from Pluribus season 1 episode 8 but for the sake of this article, let’s get more into that kiss.

After all, doesn’t it feel pretty clear at this point that there is a lot to discuss on that subject? We at least tend to think so. Take, for example, if Zosia actually found a way to act on that kiss on her own — and it was not just a deliberate act put on by the Joined.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional PLURIBUS reviews!

Well, here is the bad news — according to actress Karolina Wydra (who plays Zosia), the kiss was entirely the Joined’s doing. Speaking to Variety, she discussed the thought process that went into it:

… They see that Carol is struggling. You have to understand, they have the knowledge of the most emotionally intelligent person on Earth. She looks at me a certain way where I go, “I think she wants a kiss. I think this would make her happy.”

Now, is there still a chance that Zosia could develop more individuality over time? You have to hope so, especially as Carol requests her to speak in the first person, and also as she tries more and more to extract memories from her own life. This is a part of the hopeful aspect of the show, but we’re also well-aware of the fact that this is a series where there is a separate, science-based explanation for the Joined. Vince Gilligan has never really given his shows a fairy-tale leaning and yet, the idea that there could be something here is immensely appealing — and that is a part of what makes the upcoming finale all the more enticing.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts heading into the Pluribus finale

What do you think we are going to see for Carol and Zosia moving into the Pluribus finale?

Give us all of your thoughts and predictions now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







