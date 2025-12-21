Pluribus season 1 episode 9: Is Zosia falling for Carol?

We recognize that Pluribus season 1 episode 9 serves as the all-important finale, and there are so many questions ahead in an array of forms.

Of course, we recognize that the Apple TV series is a work of science fiction and by virtue of that, there is a chance that we learn more about the origins of the Joined. However, at the same time, this is a story about humanity, and of people coming to terms with themselves. That is what Carol is trying to do, but it is becoming increasingly complicated. She wants to “save” the Joined, but at the same time, it feels like she is juggling that with ever-increasing feelings for Zosia. However, is this the real Zosia, or just what the Joined what her to see?

To go along with this, you also do have to question whether Zosia herself is starting to break through the hivemind. She initiated a kiss in episode 8, and then also used the pronoun “I.” Both are a surprise considering the Joined’s primary MO, but that may also be somewhat of the point.

We want to be hopeful that there may be a human way to break into the true self, but everything remains intentionally vague. Speaking on that further per Deadline, Karolina Wydra (who plays Zosia) had the following to say:

“I want people to have their own experience of what comes up for them, and have their own opinions of what it is … Is it that Zosia is finally pulling away from that collective mind and from the hive and becoming an individual? Is she evolving within the the collective mind? Is she evolving to become her own person and showing her own personality? Is she falling for real for Carol? Are the feelings that she [is] experiencing real, or is the collective mind full of memories and information about who Helen was and what Carol likes, and to make her happy, they perform for her?”

Odds are, these are questions Pluribus will be working to explore for some time still — including the already-greenlit season 2.

