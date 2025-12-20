Stumble season 1 episode 7 return date at NBC

After what you had a chance to see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Stumble season 1 episode 7 return date?

Given that we are writing this article on December 19, we tend to think that there are a lot of people who will not be shocked to learn that the cheerleading mockumentary is about to go off the air for the holidays. Almost every show out there has already done so! It will be gone for a few weeks, but there is still good news to share: You are going to have a chance to see it back before the Winter Olympics take over the network schedule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

As of this writing, all signs point to Stumble season 1 episode 7 arriving come Friday, January 16, though there are not many details out there about what lies ahead as of yet. If we are lucky, that is something that is going to change over the next several weeks.

If you have enjoyed the show so far, the biggest piece of advice we can give you is to try and recommend it to your friends and family. You can catch up via Peacock, and it needs just about all the help it can get at this point. The live + same-day ratings have so far left something to be desired, and we know that the critical reception to the show so far is mixed. We do recognize that some comedies do take a little bit of time in order to find their way, and that may very much be what we are looking at here. There are still a few months to go here until NBC has to even start to think about mapping out the long-term future.

Related – Learn more about the future of another NBC show at this point in Happy’s Place

What do you think we’re going to see looking towards Stumble season 1 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







