Happy’s Place season 2 episode 7 return date at NBC

After what you saw tonight on NBC, it makes some sense to be eager for a Happy’s Place season 2 episode 7 return date. The holidays are here and inevitably, a hiatus for the Reba McEntire comedy is going to go along with that. But just how long will it last?

Well, the good news here is that compared to some other networks like CBS, the wait for this show really is not that bad! However, you are still stuck waiting for close to a month. According to the Futon Critic, the plan is for episode 7 to arrive of Friday, January 16. We are still far too early out for there to be details on what lies ahead, but hopefully that changes in the coming weeks.

Now as for the plans beyond this, let’s just map things out for a moment, shall we? The hope is that you get a few Happy’s Place episodes before we get to February, since at that point, there is likely going to be another break in the action due to the Winter Olympics. We tend to think that it will be back after the fact and with that, hopefully have a nice run that lasts for much of the rest of the season.

In general, we do not think that this is the sort of show that you need a lot of insight on in order to be excited. This is as much of a quintessential comfort comedy as you are going to find, where you can settle in and have some laughs with characters in a unique setting. We also feel like there’s room for a lot of nostalgia in here, mostly because of McEntire’s long history as a sitcom star dating back to Reba — and that is in addition to everything that she has done in the music world over the years.

What do you most want to see entering Happy’s Place season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

