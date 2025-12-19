NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2: Could it be revived somewhere else?

If you did not hear the disappointing news earlier, there is not going to be an NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 at Paramount+ — the show has been canceled. The news is undoubtedly disappointing, especially after it was such a labor of love for Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo to get it on the air.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is the series truly done? We recognize that anytime a cancellation happens, there are always those out there clamoring to see it launch somewhere else … and that will 100% be the case here, as well.

Here is the unfortunate news: It will be NCIS: Tony & Ziva to find a home elsewhere for a multitude of reasons, starting with the fact that the entire NCIS franchise is an in-house production. If there was a place where the show had the most value it was at Paramount. Clearly, it did not perform well enough ratings-wise to justify the cost and with that, they have moved on. (We wish they had aired more of it on CBS during the winter break to try to help it find an audience.)

Now, in theory it is possible that some other network or streaming service could step up to the plate and show interest — yet, who would it be? Netflix follows more of a binge model, Peacock seems to prefer in-house productions, and Prime Video already has a lot of action-oriented series that it may not need anything more. While a revival is always possible down the road, the best-case scenario here may just be that Weatherly or de Pablo turn up here or there on the main NCIS at some point in the future. Given that the spin-off at least gave the two a happy ending, we no longer have to worry about the state of things for the two. That, in its own way, serves as a sort of comfort.

Are you disappointed about the NCIS: Tony & Ziva cancellation at Paramount+?

