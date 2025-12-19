NCIS: Tony & Ziva canceled; no season 2 coming at Paramount+

Right before we get to the holiday season, Paramount+ has dropped some coal in the stockings of all NCIS: Tony & Ziva fans. The spin-off series starring and executive-produced by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo has been canceled after just one season.

In a statement per The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Weatherly and de Pablo had to say about the series’ conclusion:

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story … Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after.”

As sad as this news may be, it does still feel incredible that we got a more serialized version of the NCIS universe in the first place. There is always a chance the characters surface in some other form down the road, but it will not be on their Paramount+ show.

We will get more soon into whether or not a season 2 could exist somewhere else but for the time being, the easiest answer we can give on that is that it feels unlikely. Paramount and CBS Studios have the rights to the franchise, after all, and filming an international action-packed series is also not the most affordable thing in the world. We will stay still that outside of the Taylor Sheridan universe, Paramount+ has struggled to find the right original programming. This is a process that in some ways for them, may remain ongoing.

