Interview with the Vampire season 3 spoilers: Louis’ role

We’ve known for a while that Interview with the Vampire season 3 would be based on The Vampire Lestat — yet, there have been questions about Louis. Jacob Anderson’s character was largely the star of the first two seasons, but moving forward, there are clear questions about his role. He is not featured as much in the Anne Rice book, so how much can we really expect to see him here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that executive producer Rolin Jones has a plan, but that does not mean that things are going to be easy for the vampire at all.

Speaking about what Anderson will be doing in season 3 to Entertainment Weekly, Jones explained the thought process of piecing together parts of other stories from Rice:

… What I can say is it was very clear we had a very, very beautiful actor in that role and that the source material that we were working from, The Vampire Lestat novel, doesn’t have a lot for him. So we dipped into other things that Anne wrote about Louis that’s woven into the story we’ve told already, who we think he is, where he was at, and his relationship with the main character. Whatever he’s telling you, it’s important to Lestat.

We wanted to provide a really good arc for him, so there’s stuff there. I wish I could tell you about it but literally if I give you two or three details, the dominoes begin to fall. I’ll tell you this, out of all the stories that we’re throwing up this year, it’s the one that’s working the best and quickest, and it is crystal clear and it’s really divine and very, very heartbreaking.

Given the excellence of the first two seasons, we have every reason to think there is good stuff coming here. For Lestat, meanwhile, we know he will be using his rock-star tour in order to reclaim a part of his identity and celebrate himself further.

