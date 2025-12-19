Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Dec. 2025 update

As we get closer and closer to the end of the year, are we on the cusp of learning more about Interview with the Vampire season 3?

For those who are unaware at this point, AMC is gearing up for the latest chapter in the greater Anne Rice universe, and this one is especially big. The second season is arguably the most critically-acclaimed of any of their shows and with us moving into The Vampire Lestat, we have an opportunity to dive further into Sam Reid’s character as he embarks on an epic rock-star tour like no other.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

If there is any specific thing that we can report on this month, it is that the series is in post-production and we are rapidly getting closer to it being back. However, there is still no real reason for it to be rushed along. The earliest that we expect Interview with the Vampire to return is late spring / early summer, especially since Talamasca: The Secret Order aired not too long ago and AMC does like to space out these shows.

From where we sit, we would say to anticipate some sort of larger trailer reveal coming out by around the time we get to the spring. This is one of the most important series that they have and by virtue of that, we do think that there is going to be a lot done in order to promote it. We also tend to think there is a lot more material out there to adapt from this particular part of Anne Rice’s universe. In other words, keep on watching — this is the #1 way to ensure that this stays around for a really long stretch of time.

Related – Check out some more discussions on Interview with the Vampire, including one especially notable casting

What are you most interested in seeing on Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







