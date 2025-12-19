The Bear season 5 premiere date: A December 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of this calendar year, are we also about to have a better sense of what’s ahead on The Bear season 5?

Of course, we recognize that this is one of those shows that there will always be buzz around. While the Jeremy Allen White series may not have the buzz that it had after season 2 — and gets frequently mired in whether or not it is actually a comedy — it remains one of the most unique and fascinating watches of any shows on TV. The fourth season in particular ended with some excellent questions, as Carmy seems to be in a spot where he is questioning if he ever wants to be a chef again. Will Sydney and Sugar move forward with the business and if so, what becomes of him?

Well, we hope to get answers to some of this stuff this coming summer; production is currently slated to begin early next year, with the plan potentially being to bring it back in a similar window to what we’ve seen in the past. Unlike a lot of other series Hulu and FX seem committed to premiering this show every single June; until we have to imagine that we’re going to be seeing the same exact thing now.

As for whether or not The Bear ends with season 5, time will tell. It does feel like there’s this bizarre tendency to declare shows dead these days after a fourth or fifth season, and that’s not something we subscribe to in the slightest. There is a chance for more creative juice here, but a lot depends on what executive producer Christopher Storer and the team decide when it comes to the story arcs.

What do you want to see at this point entering The Bear season 5 when it arrives?

When do you think that will actually be? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

