Paradise season 2: Sterling K. Brown on Shailene Woodley

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Paradise season 2 premiere is coming to Hulu on February 23. That is a long time to wait, but why not share a few more details now on what is to come?

One of the things that is clear already is that creator Dan Fogelman is ready to make the most of the content he has. From the get-go, he noted that the plan here was to do only three seasons and because of that, there is a sense of propulsion. The story will move quickly because it has to. Xavier is already out of the bunker and on the hunt for his wife. Somewhere along the way, he is going to meet some new faces, with Shailene Woodley being a notable one.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

While Hulu and Fogelman are keeping many details regarding Woodley’s character hush-hush, Sterling K. Brown did offer the following tease recently to TVLine about working with the Big Little Lies alum:

“I love me some Shailene Woodley … She just drops right into this world so beautifully, so seamlessly… She’s fantastic. She’s a dope-a– human being, too, and she just killed it.”

In the same interview, Brown reiterated that the show has a three-season plan and while Hulu has yet to renew it officially, it feels fair to say it is a near-given. This season is also going to give us a great deal of Jane backstory, which will be helpful in noting why this particularly enigmatic character is as dangerous as she is.

Of course, the hope is that Paradise will offer Xavier some closure regarding his wife before season 2 closes. While Sinatra may have claimed she is still out there, we feel like there is enough evidence throughout the rest of the season that she cannot be trusted with anything.

Related – Learn more about the return of Paradise for season 2!

What are you most eager to see on Paradise season 2 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







