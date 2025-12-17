Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date: December 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of this year, of course it makes us all the more excited to see shows like Sweet Magnolias in 2026. We know that it is coming, but when are we going to have a chance to see it?

The first thing that we always want to do in pieces like this is simply lay out where things stand behind the scenes. Filming has wrapped up already for the warm-and-fuzzy drama, which means that behind the scenes, these stories are being edited and prepared for a launch on Netflix.

So as we continue to talk about possible premiere dates here, the first thing we should say is that the streaming probably will not rush this — mostly because they do not have to. Our feeling at present is that they are planning for a release in the spring or summer of next year, which means that we will likely not hear a lot more this month or in the immediate future.

When it comes to specific Netflix shows in this subgenre, we honestly continue to think that we are going to be hearing more about Virgin River prior to Sweet Magnolias based primarily on when the last seasons premiered and when production wrapped. Virgin River does not have a premiere date for the next season either, so consider that a little bit of a guide for what lies ahead.

As for what we know about season 5…

For at least the start of the season, we do anticipate a slight change of setting with New York being rather important to the story. Of course, this does not mean that we will remain here forever, but this should allow the show to play around with some fish-out-of-water story arcs.

