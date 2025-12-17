Pluribus season 1 episode 8: More insight on Manousos

Are we going to be getting even more insight on Manousos entering Pluribus season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV this week? From where we stand, it feels like that makes a lot of sense. This is a guy who already committed to a journey through the Darien Gap in order to meet Carol. He is as determined as they come to avoid the Joined. They would have flew him there in whatever private jet he wanted; yet, he continues to put himself through so much physical and psychological torment.

One of the things that we most curious about, whether he appears in episode 8 or not, is why he is the way that he is. We know that he’s clearly got a troubled history with his mother, but is there more to be shared beyond that? If nothing else, a good bit of his story is informed by his outsider status.

Speaking to Gold Derby, here is what the man behind the role in Carlos-Manuel Vesga had to say in regards to the confirmed backstory so far:

There’s something I need to make clear. [Manousos] is a Colombian who lives in Paraguay. Which, for me was a great piece of information, because that means that this guy is a migrant. This guy has had to leave his home already. He has had to leave a life behind already, a world behind to adapt to a different world. That to me said a lot about the way he feels about the Others. In a way he’s saying, you know what, not again, not this time. I’ve been through this. I’ve lost a lot. I know what loss is. I know what fear is, pain, hardship, strife, all those things that come with migrating, no matter the circumstances.

All of this also speaks to a distrust that he may have had in people already, and that amplifies then whatever he feels about the Joined. We tend to think that they rescued him from the Darien Gap, but how will he feel about that? He has been so against them helping with anything that it is hard to believe that this is suddenly going to be an eye-opening experience where everything changes.

