Pluribus season 2: Does Rhea Seehorn know anything?

Pluribus on Apple TV is a show about many things — human connection, loneliness, and perhaps even alien technology. (That is, of course, depending on how you view how the Joined were created in the first place.) For us personally, it is about the mystery as much as anything.

It remains to be seen how invested creator Vince Gilligan is in assembling all the various connective pieces on this show, including if the Joined can be cured or if they have a darker endgame planned. Right now, we are thrust mostly into the shoes of Rhea Seehorn’s character, a woman trying to save the world from all-consuming / still inauthentic happiness. It appeared that the Joined may have unintentionally broke her with their exile in episode 7, but can she still recover? That is one of the most exciting things about the remainder of the season.

Given that the series already has a season 2 renewal at Apple, it does also allow us the luxury of being able to look ahead. However, at the same time even Seehorn herself does not know what the future holds. She confirms as much to Vulture, while also noting that she gets more answers the moment she receives each script:

“I’m assembling the jigsaw pieces that are known to me, supplying subtext, but leaving it open to finding whole new ideas on the day … Every script, there’s another puzzle piece that needs to organically be a part of who she is.”

There are some actors who do like to have all the answers early to inform their performance — but would that even work here? We would argue no, mostly due to how the secrecy allows her to better see the world through Carol’s eyes. There may not be much of a perceived benefit that comes from knowing more than her character.

