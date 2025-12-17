Survivor 50: CBS launches nationwide immunity idol hunt

Leading into Survivor 50 in the near year, there is one thing that we can say with the utmost confidence — CBS is putting their all into promoting it. How else can you describe what they are doing now?

Today, the network revealed that they are creating a season 50 “Challenge” where hidden immunity idols are going to be placed all over the country. Here is some of what they had to say on the subject:

The SURVIVOR 50 Challenge brings the adventure of SURVIVOR directly into communities across the country, turning all 50 states into the setting for an immersive multi-week scavenger hunt: each hiding one official immunity idol. For the first time ever, newcomers, longtime viewers and anyone who loves a good challenge will have the chance to strategize, uncover clues, solve riddles and track down authentic immunity idols hidden in their state. Players are encouraged to grab their tribe, invite friends and family, and put their strategic skills to the test for a fun family-friendly adventure.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

In a statement, host and showrunner Jeff Probst noted the following about what they have planned:

“SURVIVOR has always been about testing yourself – solving problems, facing the unknown and finding out what you’re made of … For 25 years, fans have watched players take that journey. Now, with the SURVIVOR 50 Challenge, we’re letting fans try it for themselves! This goes way beyond finding idols, it’s a chance to step into the game like never before. America has watched players outwit, outplay and outlast for decades – now it’s your turn. The hunt is on. Time to dig deep!”

If you are legitimately interested in being part of the hunt, the network has a little bit more on that, as well:

To join the hunt and get in on the action, fans can visit Survivor50Challenge.com and sign up for alerts on the Survivor 50 Digital Hub. Stay connected for challenge details, updates, rewards and exclusive content, and find out when the clue will drop in your state.

To officially qualify for the grand prize sweepstakes, players who have successfully risen to the challenge must snap and submit a photo wearing the idol to the Survivor 50 Digital Hub. One additional winner will be selected through an online component of the Survivor 50 Challenge Hub, subject to official rules. The prize? Unforgettable. The reveal? Soon.

Is this idea bonkers? Absolutely but at the same time, we do find it fascinating that an idol hunt in Alaska, for example, is probably going to be really different from one in Mississippi. There is a lot to play around with and we hope that everyone involved has fun.

Related – See more coverage leading into the Survivor 49 finale

What do you think about CBS doing a nationwide hunt for Survivor 50?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







