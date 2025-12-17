The Rookie season 8 trailer: A big Bradford, Chen decision!

The arrival of The Rookie season 8 is coming to ABC early on in the new year and at this point, there is so much to be excited to see.

So, where do we start off here? Well, we are going to see John Nolan and some other characters as far from Los Angeles as they’ve ever been! Prague will be at least a partial setting for the start of the season, as the trek to take down terrorists goes global. Sure, there will be some comedic moments here and there, but this remains an action-packed show and at this point, that is not going to change.

Amidst all the chase sequences, though, there are still some dramatic decisions that need to be made. Take for Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen — are they about to live together? In the newly-released The Rookie trailer over here, you can see her ask if she wants to move in. However, she questions if it is the right move on the basis of the heartbreak she previously suffered. We know that there is a lot of love still here but at the same time, that does not mean she can get past the pain.

Meanwhile, the trailer also shows that Nolan and Bailey themselves may be facing a major decision. She has a job offer in Washington DC, so will she take it? It’s enough to make you wonder about Jenna Dewan’s future on the show, as it is hard to imagine that these characters will stay together and never live in the same city. We want them to stay together; we also do not think Nolan is about to leave for the East Coast. He is told in the trailer that if he does want to leave, he would have to start from scratch. Professionally, that is a hard pill to swallow.

