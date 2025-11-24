The Rookie: North gets ABC pilot order; Jay Ellis to star

For those out there who have been wondering about the future of The Rookie: North spin-off show, we have some great news!

According to a new report from Deadline, the long-in-development project is finally getting a pilot order at ABC. Not only that, but there is a star attached now in Insecure actor Jay Ellis. This is the second attempt at a spin-off in this world following The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts. The big difference here is that North will focus specifically on a police department and with that adopting more of the premise of the original.

To get a little more news about what is ahead with the show, the site offers up the official logline:

Alex Holland (Ellis) believed his mid-life wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just 5-minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself, that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight.

If you were not aware, Pierce County includes Tacoma, Washington, but then also a lot of heavily forested area. It is located outside of Seattle, but close enough that it feels like you could still set stories there. (We already wonder if there is a way to get some sort of crossover with Grey’s Anatomy because of that.)

If the pilot for The Rookie: North is well-received, our general feeling is that it will be on the schedule for the 2025-26 TV season. As for whether or not that will happen, we will have to wait and see.

