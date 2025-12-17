Fallout season 2 episode 2 preview: More mind control?

Following the events of the season 2 premiere, it makes a lot of sense to expect more of Mr. House on Fallout moving forward. Heck, in a lot of ways, it feels like almost every part of the story is about him at this point!

After all, we have learned at this point a good bit about what he is working on: The Brain-Computer Interface Chip. The idea here is to get some element of mind control and yet, the technology is not working properly as of yet. We’ve seen one Vault work on it to some degree, Hank is also doing what he can to assist. All of this seems to be tied to him heading to New Vegas in the first place.

Justin Theroux is playing Mr. House on Fallout this season, and you can certainly expect to see more of him — yet, he won’t always be on-screen, judging from his comments to Entertainment Weekly:

I think you can expect that piece of technology that he’s holding, that he applies to that man’s neck, is it’s sort of that one little tendril that’s thrown out in that scene that you think, Oh, if I see this again, I should know to pay attention. And it’s that wonderful thing sometimes when you have a character that’s talked about more than shown. And so you know as that episode and then the subsequent episodes proceed like, Oh, this man has reach. This man will come back. You will see this person again. I don’t know in what form or how, but this man is consequential. I’ve compared him to Marlon Brando’s the Godfather in The Godfather. It’s like the movie’s called The Godfather, and our show is called New Vegas, but the Godfather only shows up when it’s really important to the storyline to see where his power emanates from. And so although he’s not frankly present for a lot of things, he’s felt almost in every corner of the show.

Are there other projects under House’s metaphorical hood? That is something else to wonder about as Lucy and The Ghoul continue their own journey — which will more than likely include them driving one another crazy. They are each strong-willed, and we tend to think that works to both their advantage as well as their detriment.

