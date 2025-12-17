NCIS season 23: Show EP on Emily Wickersham return

Coming out of tonight’s NCIS episode, we have a feeling that there is a lot to discuss regarding Emily Wickersham. After years off the show as Ellie Bishop, she surfaced again in the closing minutes … and in a way that was very much a surprise.

After all, it does feel now that Bishop is being hunted by NCIS Elite! What has she done to become a fugitive? Given that she was sent off on a deep-cover mission, there is a chance that she has simply done whatever she had to in order to survive. Yet, at the same time, it would be foolish to assume anything with a person who has been gone and in the midst of a very dark world.

Speaking on that particular subject to TV Insider, show boss Steven D. Binder makes it very clear just how different Bishop could be:

… I can tell you this: She’s been gone for a while. She’s been in a very serious life-or-death situation. She’s seen some very scary stuff and some very hairy stuff. She’s not the same person that [she was when] she left. She is a very different person. The world has beaten her up, and maybe a little too much, let’s put it that way. So, friends are enemies, enemies are friends in the world she’s in, and that’s how she views the world now, I think. And when she comes back, to people who were previously her friends, we may have to wonder where her head’s really at.

What makes matters even more complicated here is the way in which Bishop left, as there was hardly closure with her, Torres, and some other members of the team. He has found a way to move on in his life and now, seeing her again could open a wound. Even if Knight is the only person tracking her among Parker’s team, doesn’t it feel like a reunion will still happen?

