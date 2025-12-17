NCIS season 23 episode 9 shocker: Is Ellie Bishop back?

We came into NCIS season 23 episode 9 certainly hoping for a big reveal or two, given that it was the last one of the calendar year.

So what exactly did we get? Well, for starters, a little more closure when it comes to Parker’s mother and what truly happened with her. He finally got some of the closure he needed for his entire family, and you can argue now that the story of Lily and the visions is finally at an end. This was a nice arc for Gary Cole’s character — so can the guy now get an element of peace? We can only hope.

As happy as we were to get closure on this, we do know that within the world of NCIS, one door closes and another one opens. Jessica Knight received a phone call at the end of the episode, noting that there was a fugitive she was meant to chase down with NCIS Elite. The name of the target? Eleanor Bishop! Does this mean that Emily Wickersham is coming back to the show? Well … yes! We saw the character to turn up in the closing seconds, clearly watching Knight as she got that call.

The last we saw Bishop on the show, she was off on a deep-cover mission and departed without much of a proper goodbye to many other characters. Her relationship with Torres had finally started to blossom and then, it was over. We know that Vance wants Knight to keep things a secret from everyone else and if she opts to follow those orders (doesn’t she have to for now?), it does feel like it would pose a really big problem for her when the secret comes out.

Now, unfortunately, we have to wait a long time to see the other side of this.

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 23 episode 9 overall?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

