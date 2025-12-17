Survivor 49 finale to be interrupted for Presidential Address

If you are waiting to see who won Survivor 49 tomorrow night, you will be waiting a little bit longer than expected.

According to a report from Deadline, CBS and all major broadcast networks are going to be preempted at the 9:00 p.m. Eastern time for an address from President Trump. This is not the only major show to be interrupted, as The Floor will be in the same position. The plan here is for these shows to pick up immediately where they leave off, but what makes this more difficult is not knowing how long the speech is going to last.

For Survivor fans, this is even more difficult because you are looking at a massive three-month event, one that is going to culminate in the first trailer for the epic season 50 In the Hands of the Fans. We feel for everyone on the East Coast, as there is a chance now that this preview may not air now until well after 11:00 p.m. depending on the timing of it during the finale and the aforementioned length of the speech.

In speaking about the season 49 finale alone, here is how CBS describes it:

“A Fever Dream” – Castaways must find where X marks the spot when a boat arrives containing instructions for an advantage for the final five immunity challenge. It’s anyone’s game during this season’s fire-making showdown. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 49 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 17 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Who will win?

Savannah and Rizo clearly have the leg up over everyone else and if one of them ends up in the final three, they win. If they face off against each other, it may be a pretty intense showdown — and this is where we wonder if some of Rizo’s Tribal Council theatrics will come back to bite him.

What do you want to see happen at the end of Survivor 49?

