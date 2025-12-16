The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: December 2025 update

Given that we are at the halfway point of December and getting close to a new year, why not discuss the future of The Terminal List further? The prequel Dark Wolf wrapped its season 1 run some time ago and now, we are waiting for the Chris Pratt original to find its way back.

It goes without saying, but it has been a long journey already to even get to this point. The first season premiered more than three years ago at this point, and that means that the powers-that-be have forced us to wait for an incredibly long time to see what is ahead. Of course, there has been a lot to accommodate in the time since, whether it be the industry strikes of 2023, Dark Wolf being made, or Pratt’s own busy schedule. The hope clearly remains that viewers will come back for the next chapter … but when will it actually surface?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure some other TV reactions and reviews!

Well, here is what we can say for now: The Terminal List season 2 wrapped production earlier this fall, meaning that the crew is likely hard at work getting these episodes ready to go. Prime Video has yet to confirm a launch date, and it is still probably too soon for them to do it this month. By virtue of that, be prepared to spend the rest of December in a waiting game.

Our current estimation

More than likely, you are going to be seeing the series return at some point either in the spring or summer. That is when Amazon may need the series, and scheduling does matter to them a great deal for subscribers. We’ll have to see what happens here.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts now on the future of Dark Wolf

What excites you the most heading into The Terminal List season 2, no matter when we get it?

Sound off now in the attached comments and once you do, keep coming back — there are a lot of other great updates coming we do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







