IT: Welcome to Derry season 2: EP on Pennywise, timelines

As we look more towards IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 on HBO, of course it makes sense to have conversations about timelines. We have the events of the films but, as odd as it seems, it feels like the series is as much a sequel as it is a prequel.

Why? Well, so much of that is tied to what we have now learned about Pennywise itself. This is a cosmic entity that is now trying to stop the future from happening, and is clearly aware of the Losers Club that lead to its eventual demise. It is going to do whatever it can to keep that from happening and in season 2, you can argue that it will be back even further in time to stop Welcome to Derry from pushing things forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

So how intentional will Pennywise be with these timeline plans? Let’s just say that the character itself has a pretty unique relationship to the concept, per what showrunner Jason Fuchs had to say to Collider:

Without spoiling anything, I’m not sure that IT would understand the concept of going back in time in the way that you and I would understand it. We’re suggesting, in that moment when IT reveals the missing kids poster of Richie Tozier to Marge, that IT has a unique relationship with time and may not experience the flow of time in the way that we do. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding that intentionally, but I’m not sure that it’s a function of him going back in time. I’m not sure that IT yet understands the distinction between tomorrow, yesterday, past future, future, present. That’s all unclear. It was important to us that we introduce fresh mysteries in this season. We answer a lot of mysteries. We unravel a lot of them and provide explanations. It felt like we also owed the audience some fresh mysteries that hopefully feel equally intriguing. That’s certainly an intriguing one to us. If we’re lucky enough to continue to tell the story, we know what the answers to some of those mysteries might be. We, too, cannot travel forward or any direction in time, so we’ve got to just wait and see what happens and if we’re lucky enough to continue telling the story.

In general, it remains our hope that there are these references and Easter eggs to the future / other timelines in a season 2, but not at the expense of the characters we have a chance to meet along the way. After all, the success of this world is due to our investment in the people — that has been a core element to the world of Stephen King from the beginning.

Related – Was the fog in the finale a reference to The Mist?

Do you think Pennywise will mention the lines more in IT: Welcome to Derry season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







