IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale: Was that the Mist?

We recognize already that through all of IT: Welcome to Derry on HBO, there are Easter eggs to other works of Stephen King. In the case of Dick Hallorann being included in the story, that was pretty darn obvious — and the finale helped set the stage for the events of The Shining.

In the case of some other potential references, there can be more of a debate. Take, for example, whether or not the fog we saw in the violent showdown last night was actually a reference to the Mist, another piece of the iconic author’s lore.

Speaking to Variety, here is what executive producer and director Andy Muschietti had to say about if that was, in fact, the Mist — or just fog:

It’s not, but of course, in “The Mist,” they say that the mist comes from the Todash Field, the same interdimensional plane that It is from. So it’s unrelated, but it’s also related. I wanted to use the fog to visually illustrate the expansion of the clouds that surround the Dead Lights. When we see the meteor crash into Derry in Episode 4, we see the three Dead Lights dancing around this cloud of fog. The physical element is established there, and for this story, I wanted to show that it is an expansive force.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that a greater King universe exists in theory, but we also do not tend to think that this is a focus for Muschietti or anyone else on the show. They have enough on their plate already — namely, what they are working to do when it comes to building a larger timeline. Pennywise also at this point has a clear endgame, as it is navigating through much of history in order to find a way to survive. The Easter eggs we could see in the past may very well impact the present — or so we hope.

