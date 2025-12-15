IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale: EP on Beverly connection

We knew entering the IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale there could be connections and/or tie-ins to the movies. With that being said, one of the bigger surprised was saved for the final scene.

While we know the were plenty of people out there suggesting that Richie could be Marge’s son, who thought we would get something tying Mrs. Kersh directly to Beverly in the way in which we saw? It was a brief chance to jump into the first IT movie without altering canon — it’s also something we imagine was difficult to pull off, since you are effectively trying to repeat history with a young performer.

Interestingly enough, this cameo with Beverly was the last thing added to the season. Speaking to TV Insider, director / executive producer Andy Muschietti confirmed it with the following:

“I was basically editing and everything, and then we went for additional shooting, and I was like, ‘There’s something missing here. There’s something missing, which is a visual connection to the Losers with It Chapter One, to the Losers.’ And given that in It Chapter 2, we have Jessica Chastain talking to this old lady, I sort of realized that that was the link. That was the link in the chain that would basically, through everyone that saw the show, through the audience watching into It 1 again, if they want, or just connecting through the movie, just connecting to the characters. And since we saw Ingrid as one of the main characters, the continuation of Ingrid, many years later, would be the old lady that we see in It: Chapter 2. And also a little thing that nobody knew, which is, this is not the first time Jessica Chastain talking to this old lady. She doesn’t remember, but they met before.”

In this way, everything is now full-circle. We will just have to see if there are opportunities ahead to connect past stories to where we are in season 1. If you remember the plan is for Welcome to Derry to go back in time every single season.

