Wednesday season 3 premiere date: A December 2025 update

We have made it officially now to the halfway point of December, what more is there to say when it comes to Wednesday season 3?

Well, first and foremost let’s begin with a reminder that Netflix renewed the Jenna Ortega series many months back and because of that, it has been rather nice to not have to worry all that much about that. The unfortunate thing we do have to issue a reminder on at this point is that this is a series that takes a long time to make. You have months’ worth of filming followed by a long period of visual effects, and that’s without even considering that the streaming service can choose to premiere it whenever they want.

For now, here is what we can say about the third season. Production looks to be kicking off at some point early next year but even still, we would be surprised if Wednesday arrives before 2027 — once again, remember all of those special effects. Given that Stranger Things is ending and Squid Game wrapped earlier this year, it is easier to argue that this is one of the more important series Netflix has all of a sudden. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that they are going to do whatever they can in order to make this show a continuous success. It is also why we have a hard time thinking that season 3 will be the show’s last, but we do wonder if eventually, we are going to see some sort of significant time jump. After all, eventually is this going to get into a Euphoria space where you start to question the ages of the characters?

The biggest thing to be excited for in season 3

It has to be the greater expansion of the Addams Family. We know that at least one already-mentioned character will be playing a larger role, and there are still others who have yet to be introduced at all!

