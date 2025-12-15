House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Matt Smith’s tease

It has been clear for several months now that House of the Dragon season 3 is slated to come at some point next summer. Now, has Matt Smith provided a more exact date as to its potential return?

Over the weekend, a chunk of the fandom has been abuzz over some comments made by the actor on This Morning, suggesting that the show will be back at some point in August. Could this be the case? Absolutely but at the same time, it is a little early to take this information as gospel. The cast and crew of a show like this may have an inkling of a start date, but the final decision goes to HBO, who can change things around as they see fit.

The biggest surprise on our end regarding this subject is that prior to Smith’s comments, much of the consensus was that season 3 could be back at some point in June. HBO has already confirmed their roster over the next few months, which will feature a different Game of Thrones prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms alongside Euphoria and Industry. Those shows will most likely occupy the schedule until the start of the summer, and that is when a decision will be made.

If there is a benefit to House of the Dragon coming in August, it would be giving the post-production crew more time to finalize the visual effects. Because the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, nothing should be delayed behind the scenes regardless of when it comes back.

The most important thing to remember story-wise

The beginning of season 3 should be one of the most action-packed sequences we’ve had a chance to see, and all courtesy of the epic Battle of the Gullet from Fire & Blood. Many had expected that the battle would be included at the end of season 2.

