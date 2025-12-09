House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Dec. 2025 update

At some point before we get to the end of the month, are we going to learn something more about House of the Dragon season 3?

Well, the first order of business we should share here is reminding you that the next chapter is going to be all sorts of chaos. The start of it should be the Battle of the Gullet, a pivotal event from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood that could be one of the most dramatic sequences we’ve ever seen on this show. Multiple people could die and in the end, that is probably what makes it so exciting.

Now, at this point HBO has proclaimed that the third season is going to arrive at some point this summer … but are we going to get more clarity soon? We would obviously love nothing more than to see that happen, but it feels unlikely. The closest thing that we could get at this point is some sort of tease via a sizzle reel closer to the end of the year, which would at least offer up a reminder as to what lies ahead. In the meantime, we imagine that the network is going to prioritize A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is another show in the Game of Thrones universe that is airing in just a few weeks.

Can season 3 get some fans back who were annoyed by some of the creative choices of season 2? That remains to be seen, as the whole arc with Blood and Cheese — especially the changes from the source material — have left a pretty bitter taste in the mouths of many.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

