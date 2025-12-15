Fallout season 2 premiere gets earlier Prime Video launch time

For everyone out there eager to see Fallout season 2 on Prime Video, here is good news: You will get to see the premiere a little earlier!

Today, the folks at the Amazon-owned streaming service confirmed that now, you are going to see the first episode arrive on December 16 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific time, meaning that it will be six hours earlier than previously planned. This is a gift for everyone out there who are eager to see the show a little bit earlier, especially in the midst of a busy holiday season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FALLOUT reviews!

If you are eager to see the arrival of the season 2 premiere, here is what we can offer as a table-setter. The series will be shifting at least some of its setting to New Vegas, which is of course notable from the video games. Yet, so much time has advanced that there may not be a singular canon ending to that story. Instead, we could be in a position where Lucy is desperate to get answers on Vault-Tec and her father. Meanwhile, The Ghoul is trying to put together the pieces of his family.

The biggest difference between seasons 1 and 2 simply has to do with the release schedule. This time around Prime is going for a weekly release model, something that should keep the show in conversation for an extended period of time. There is already a season 3 ordered, so you do not have to worry all that much about that. Instead, you can just sit back and enjoy the show in all of its crazy glory.

Will the release time for other episodes change?

For now, we would not count on it — but it is still worth thinking about, especially around Christmastime.

Related – Be sure to get more on Fallout season 2, including the latest from Walton Goggins

What do you most want to see on Fallout season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back to get all sorts of additional updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







