IT: Welcome to Derry season 2: EP on further Bob Gray plans

At the time of this writing, the producers of IT: Welcome to Derry are doing their best to play coy about season 2, and for good reason. After all, the show has yet to be renewed for another chapter and while it feels inevitable, there are still many reasons for hope. Remember, after all, that the first season was wildly successful, and also set the stage for some really compelling stuff with Pennywise.

We recognize that in the future, the infamous dancing clown is very much dead. Yet, time moves in a non-linear fashion for it, and that means that it will be moving through the timeline, trying to do something to change future events. Even though it was thwarted by Marge, Will, and the others in season 1, there is a chance that it could find some success moving forward.

So what is the creative team excited to bring to the screen moving forward? In a new interview with Deadline, executive producer and director Andy Muschietti highlighted Bob Gray and Ingrid as people who will continue to be a focus:

“There’s so much. We’re going to learn a lot of things about it. We are going to know more about the Bob Gray of things, and we are going to know more about Ingrid, because Ingrid was around in the 30s. Our second season happens in 1935, in theory … I think it’s a pretty tragic character. She’s a very specific, very unique character, because she’s a victim, but she’s a perpetrator too. She’s tricked into thinking that her dad is still there somewhere in the shadows of that monster, and she wants to liberate him, but the only way to see him and try to liberate him is by creating all these baits [and] all this pain, because she knows that he will show up.”

Given how children are often a target for Pennywise, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing some sort of new characters baked into the story. The historical context will matter here, as well, as Derry will be in a state of the Great Depression.

