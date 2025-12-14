Pluribus season 1 episode 8: What can Rhea Seehorn say?

In the closing minutes of Pluribus season 1 episode 7, we had arguably one of the greatest twists of the entire story so far. After weeks of showing resistance to the Joined at every turn, Carol openly requests their return. You then get the emotional reunion of her with Zosia, which also suggests something sinister: The Joined are capable of breaking her. Even if they did not intentionally cause Carol such pain with their departure (at least from our point of view), they show the real pain that comes from isolation. Carol has experienced that loneliness on such a level that she may choose to view them differently now.

Or, will something else shake up her paradigm? That is where Manousos could come into play, depending of course on his whereabouts after the incident in the Darien Gap.

So what more can Rhea Seehorn say about the road to come? Unfortunately, not that much — though she does give you some thematic teases in an interview with AwardsWatch:

… I can tell you that just like all of the episodes, as I got the scripts one at a time, I was constantly amazed, but never in a shock value way. It was never like, “Oh, okay. You’re just going to jump the shark to jump the shark,” or whatever.

It was always another interesting twist to all of it, both the mystery, the plot, the ticking clock of her survival as she knows it, and these larger philosophical questions. Just bringing in more and more salient points of, “Yeah, but what if this? Would you still be that way if this happened or that happened?”

In summation, it feels like Pluribus will continue to subvert classic science fiction tropes. Every time something comes up that suggests the Joined are pure evil, there is another twist that follows. This does allow for unpredictability and more questions as to their morality. The hardest thing for us to ignore is quite simple: The number of deaths caused by their immediate arrival.

