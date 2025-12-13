Pluribus season 1 episode 8 mystery: Where is Manousos?

Leading into Pluribus season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV next week, we would not blame anyone with questions aplenty on Manousos. Where is he, and what are some of his end goals now?

Here is the picture we can paint through at least the lens of what we have seen so far. Around the midway point of this past episode, the character collapsed amidst an exploration into the Darien Gap. He wanted to get to Carol and yet, he really was not adequately prepared. There’s a part of the problem where he refuses the help of the Joined, but then there is the other problem, one where he actively goes in without enough protections or resources.

In the wake of his collapse, we know that there is a time jump — take where we see Carol at the end of the episode. His whereabouts remain unknown. While we never saw him authorize the Joined to treat him, it feels possible at the same exact time. Remember that they operate under a biological imperative, one that bans killing any living creature — including plants. Does leaving Manousos to die constitute killing? They may view it that way and with that, they can treat him, regardless of if he wants it.

Now, the larger question is if they grant his wish, relocating him to Albuquerque without his knowledge. He may wish to see Carol, but the idea of receiving such drastic help to make it happen could be the sort of thing that radically alters his sentiment moving into the final episodes. He already loathes the Joined — would he be grateful for this act, or feel that this is another example of them overstepping far beyond his comfort level?

