Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Just days ago, the fantastic news came in that a Down Cemetery Road season 2 is coming to Apple TV. Because of this, there is another question to ponder over: Just when it will be back!

The great news is timed to the renewal itself, as it came mere days after the arrival of the season 1 finale. This opens the door for the producers to be able to move quickly on the next chapter, including getting together scripts and getting production dates planned out. Given that Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson are both women with a lot of commitments, the earlier you can set things up for them, the better.

Down Cemetery Road is a Mick Herron adaptation, and we know that another one in Slow Horses has been able to put a new season together every single year. Could the same thing transpire here? It is possible. The one challenge here is that there are more episodes per season here; or, at least that has been the case so far. This means production could take more time, and that is without accounting for any time required to edit things behind the scenes.

For now, you can at least argue that a fall 2026 release date for season 2 is still in play and if not then, you can look towards early 2027. Beyond production, a lot will come down to precisely what Apple wants from the show. They have their own scheduling needs that will prove to be an enormous factor here, as they like to space out much of their original programming to the best of their ability.

What will the story be for season 2?

Luckily, Apple has already released a synopsis for this:

Season two reunites Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.

When do you want to see Down Cemetery Road season 2 air?

