The Traitors US season 4 tease: Ian Terry, more talk strategy

The much-anticipated premiere of The Traitors US season 4 is rapidly approaching, and there are so many joys that come along with that. A central one is clearly the opportunity to eventually see one one of reality television’s most entertaining and complex games. Another is simply all the previews!

One thing that Peacock has rather smartly figured out over time is how to promote this show without simultaneously giving away anything too major. That is a hard balancing act, since they have to know the most diehard of fans will look through any teaser / trailer with the finest-toothed comb. So instead of giving much in the way of game footage at all, we’ve instead got some pre-recorded videos that scratch that preview itch in a non-spoilery fashion.

If you head over to the link here, you can see one of the latest cast videos, with the emphasis here being on game-players. Think along the lines of Tiffany Mitchell, Ian Terry (a personal favorite), Rob Cesternino, Natalie Anderson, and others who come from the strategic TV space like Big Brother and Survivor. You hear them discuss strategy and on paper, you would assume that they would enter this game with a major advantage.

However, here is the flip on that: Everyone else thinks that they have an advantage and historically, the odds are high that there are multiple Traitors who come from this space. While Cirie Fields won the first season and remains one of the best Traitors ever, other reality TV icons like Boston Rob Mariano, Dan Gheesling, Tony Vlachos, Rachel Reilly, and Parvati Shallow have failed to make the finale of their respective seasons. This is a tough game since there are so many variables you must remember, and mitigating a high threat level — at least for these people — has to be high on the list.

