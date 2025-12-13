IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8: The end of one road

Heading into the IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale on HBO this weekend, there is some information already out there. For starters, it will run close to an hour and ten minutes, plus also contain more Pennywise lore. There is also a high chance that many loose ends regarding Lilly, Ronnie, Leroy Hanlon, and many other characters will be tied up. After all, the series’ bosses have already indicated that should the prequel series return for future seasons, it would effectively jump further back into the past, presenting another look at major events that have transpired regarding the infamous Dancing Clown.

With that said, is this a signal that most of the season 1 characters are ready to bid farewell? The question is complicated.

After all, we tend to think that the greater IT-verse operates under a clear “Never Say Never” philosophy, one that allows it to play around with eras as it sees fit. We have already seen movie characters like Mrs. Kersh play a role on Welcome to Derry, and there have also been flashbacks to the 1930’s as well as the 1900’s during the show’s first season. By virtue of all of this, it could be possible that we see some familiar season 1 faces again.

As for how that happens, consider the possibility that we end up seeing a part of the current timeline that remains unexplored this season, one that somehow is still relevant to the past. Or, are we going to see younger versions of established people? Given that we already met a younger version of Shaw, that door feels very much open. We do tend to believe that IT: Welcome to Derry is presented to be both horrifying and clever at the same time, and that the powers-that-be would love nothing more than to give more Easter eggs.

For now, just keep all this in mind as we approach the endgame.

