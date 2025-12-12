IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 hopes grow thanks to ratings

While there may not be an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 over at HBO just yet, we have even more reasons to be hopeful. After all, the latest viewership totals are stronger than we’ve seen for anything so far.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the penultimate episode of the show’s first season managed to pull in 5.8 million cross-platform viewers, which is the strongest of any episode so far within this key measurement. This means that the prequel series is really working to get more and more viewers over time — and that is encouraging.

So does the network have any reason to hurry a renewal? Not necessarily, especially since they do not really have to worry about the actors aging. Remember here that each season has been designed to basically be a part of a different Pennywise cycle. Season 2 is going to presumably go back to the 1930’s, and there is a three-season plan that has been openly talked about.

Ultimately, we’ve got a lot of faith in Welcome to Derry for how it has been able to deliver a lot of stuff, mostly because that is what it has done from the very beginning. It has found a way to be a prequel that also still manages to be relevant and contain surprises, which is honestly not an easy thing to pull off.

Now, what we know about the finale is this: We could be gearing up for a really epic showdown, with Pennywise ready to take on everyone amidst Derry covered in a haze. We know that it doesn’t die, but are there still some other big and unexpected consequences that could happen?

