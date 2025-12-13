Survivor 51: Did Rachel Reilly officially apply?

One of the big things that came out of Big Brother 27 was a push to get Rachel Reilly to appear on Survivor. While there have been multiple people from the CBS “Big Three” of Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race to do two of the shows, doing all of them is still something that has proved rather elusive.

Could that change with Rachel? Well, there is a huge case to be made for it given that she is a dynamic entertainer, has performed well in competitions over the years, and would almost certainly bring viewers to any show that she’s on. The idea of Rachel being cast after her disappointing Big Brother exit this summer eventually made it to Jeff Probst, who responded by noting that if she wants to make it happen, she has to apply.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say that she has done exactly that. Rachel confirmed on her Instagram Stories this weekend that she has applied to be a part of the show — which will be filming multiple seasons in the new year. We’d love for her to be on season 51 but really, that’s a hard thing to predict. For example, there are multiple contestants in the New Era who eventually appear after previously being alternates on other seasons.

While Big Brother houseguests being on Survivor is still relatively rare, it has happened, with Caleb and Hayden (who ironically won Rachel’s first season) being two notable examples. While the games are different, there are some skills that apply across both, including having a solid knowledge of strategy and understanding social dynamics. We do think Rachel showed herself to be an excellent all-around player this summer — we would actually go so far as to say she was even better than the season she won. If only that White Locust twist had not happened…

Do you still want to see Rachel Reilly appear on Survivor down the line?

