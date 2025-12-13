The Amazing Race 38: Will Jag move on to Survivor next?

In the wake of winning The Amazing Race 38 with his brother Jas, Jag Bains has earned himself a pretty unique honor. In all of the years of CBS reality TV crossovers, he is the only person to have won two of the Big Three. He is the champ of Big Brother 25 and now, Survivor is the only show that eludes him.

So is a trip to the island now in Jag’s future? Let’s just say that it is complicated. Caleb from season 15 has appeared on the island on two different occasions, as did Big Brother 12 winner Hayden Moss on Blood vs. Water. However, in general the Jeff Probst-hosted show does not often rely on reality TV crossovers for its success. Jag is also not the only former houseguest to be mentioned as a possibility these days, as there is a real push for Rachel Reilly to take part after what happened on Big Brother 27.

For now, all we can say is that Jag himself is game. He indicated as such in an interview with Parade:

I think Survivor would be awesome to do. I mean, I’ve done two, and I’ve done exceptionally well, better than I thought I would do on both of them. And I think Survivor is the next one that I would love to do.

Could he actually win Survivor?

For now, we’d consider it a longshot. There is an exceptionally high chance that other players would be familiar with his reality TV run and target him immediately. It is similar in that way to Survivor winners when they play with non-winners; it is an immediate target that is hard to get past. Jag does have a lot of skills — he improved dramatically as a player after being saved by a Big Brother twist in season 25 — but it would be quite an uphill battle.

