The Amazing Race 39 premiere date hopes on CBS

With tonight serving as the big season 38 finale, why not take a moment here to discuss The Amazing Race 39? We know that more of the reality competition is coming and with that, it is simply a matter of when.

Ultimately, here is what we can say here as a start — the Phil Keoghan-hosted show is not on the CBS schedule for midseason, meaning that it will not follow Survivor 50. This may be a disappointment to some but at the same time, it is hardly a shock. This is a series that has a long history of being tossed around the schedule, never quite knowing when it is going to air. There are a number of different reasons for that, with the biggest one being that while it generates good-enough ratings to get by, it has rarely been viewed as a top-tier hit over the course of its run. The destiny of the race at this point is either an annual event or a fill-in for an open spot on the schedule.

With all of this in mind, our general feeling is that The Amazing Race 39 will premiere next September or October, but this is with a huge asterisk attached to it since it could change at any given moment. This is one of the luxuries afforded to it filming so far in advance, and it does open the door to it returning sooner should CBS need it.

As for what we want from the next chapter of the race itself, the simple answer is to go back to newbie teams and beyond that, allow for more travel outside of Europe. What really makes the show so “amazing” is that you get to see such a wide array of cultures and people. You don’t want to shortchange yourself by staying in an individual continent.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 39 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

