Boston Blue season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The past fights back

As you look more in the direction of Boston Blue season 1 episode 9 on CBS next week, there are absolutely so many noteworthy subjects.

So what is the right starting-off point here? From where we stand, it may simply be pointing out that “Collateral Damage” will be the past installment of this calendar year — and also the last one presumably for a good while. CBS has indicated that as they have done in the past, they are going to be extremely careful programming around the Winter Olympics. The Donnie Wahlberg drama may not return following its winter break until late February — and by virtue of that, we tend to think that this next installment is all the more important.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more big TV reactions and reviews!

To see a few more details right now all about what actually is coming, go ahead and check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Collateral Damage” – Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah’s anger over his father’s death threatens to unravel fragile family ties, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Dec. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In this way, we would view Boston Blue up ahead as a really important hour when it comes to the lore of the story — think in terms of a chance to better understand family dynamics and where relationships could go down the road. There is a lot more story to come, even if we must wait to get to the other side of much of it.

Related – Did you know that Boston Blue already has a season 2?

What are you most eager to see at this point on Boston Blue season 1 episode 9?

Do you think there could be a cliffhanger coming up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







