Boston Blue renewed by CBS for a season 2!

If you have been eager to get more of the world of Boston Blue over at CBS, let’s just say that we have fantastic news to report!

This week, the folks over at the network made it abundantly clear that we are going to be seeing the Blue Bloods spin-off back for another season — and the same can be said here for Sheriff Country. We do not think that we’re going to be seeing the show going anywhere for the near future, mostly because this is a franchise that is clearly important to them. Also, this does give fans an extra bit of confidence that they can continue to watch without any sort of larger concern right now for the future.

In a statement, here is what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say:

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming … These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera.”

We do think that there is a chance that there could be more Blue Bloods crossovers ahead when it comes to various guest stars. Also, a chance to get even bolder with some of the storytelling. We do tend to think that there is a chance for some more procedural arcs that the show does best, but why not go ahead and figure out how to push the envelope more? The more that we get a chance to see that, the better off it is going to be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

